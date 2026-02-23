Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Old Glory celebrates 10 years in Nashville

Old Glory in Nashville is celebrating 10 years! The beautiful and cozy space is unlike most places in the city. It is a spot where people are meant to feel safe and can be themselves.

If you want to learn more about their menu, go to oldglorynashville.com.

Never been before? Here is where to look!

"Old Glory is located in what used to be the boiler room for White Way Cleaners, formerly one of the largest steam cleaning facilities in Nashville. The space features the original electrical boxes, coal hopper, and smoke stack that were in use in the 1920s. The Soler sisters transformed the space into a bar/lounge, intertwining the original elements into their design. While Old Glory doesn’t have a sign, find the golden triangle off of Edgehill Avenue for entrance," their website said.

They are celebrating their anniversary starting on March 12th through the weekend. Follow them on Instagram @OldGloryNashville for more details.

