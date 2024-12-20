Old Hickory Credit Union: Support Local

During this holiday season the Red Kettle Challenge is in full Swing. With Partners like Old Hickory Credit Union the Salvation Army is able to fund it's outreach programs all year long. On this Your health matters we find out why these partnerships are so valuable and why you should support the Salvation Army.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Old Hickory Credit Union. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.