Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

One Tank Trip: Abraham Lincoln Birthplace

Every once in a while, we get a little history on our One Tank Trips. Join me and my family is we tour the birthplace of one of our most famous Presidents.
Sometimes you need a little history while traveling. Come with me and my family as we visit Abraham Lincoln's Birthplace and get a glimpse of what it might have been like to grow up at the time.
One Tank Trip: Abraham Lincoln Birthplace
Posted

Every once in a while, we get a little history on our One Tank Trips. Join me and my family is we tour the birthplace of one of our most famous Presidents.

For more information: www.nps.gov

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Mapco. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Delete this before publishing. All links within this article must include a sponsored tag. For instructions on how to do this, please see here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1lZXltk7mJtlZfBQSZqhNloydLex-ansKyquBNHc3d6M/edit?usp=sharing

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes