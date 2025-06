We've stayed within an hour of Nashville for our past One Tank Trips but this time we are stretching our legs a bit. Join me on my visit to Bernheim Forest and explore It's 16,000+ acres of pristine, wild forest in Clermont, Kentucky.

For more information: bernheim.org

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Mapco. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.