One Tank Trip: Dutch Country Safari, Dennison's Market, and Green River Hill Grocery

Exploring Horse Cave, Kentucky: Family Road Trip Highlights

With summer break in full swing, a family road trip to Horse Cave, Kentucky proved to be the perfect getaway. Guided by a local friend, Sandra, we set out to discover some hidden gems and revisit favorite spots just a tank of gas away.

Our adventure began at the Dutch Country Safari Park, a seasonal attraction open from late March through October. The park features a fun wagon ride where families can feed and interact with animals—an outdoor experience that’s especially popular during the warmer months. Lasting impacts of COVID mean the park now also welcomes more school field trips, keeping things lively even on slower days.

Next, we stopped by Dennison’s Roadside Market, a Hart County staple on Highway 31E. Started over 30 years ago from a simple tomato stand in an old tobacco barn, the market has since grown to include greenhouses and a variety of homegrown produce and plants. Visitors are encouraged to drop by and explore the selection for a taste of local life.

Hunger struck after a day of exploring, so we headed to Green River Hill Grocery & The Junt Shop at Rio, a family-run spot operating for 75 years. Located just off the Green River Hill Bridge near Mumfordville, this eatery is famous for its daily specials, pinto beans and cornbread, and a cozy, kitchen-style atmosphere. In addition to good food, the Junt Shop offers a unique treasure-hunt shopping experience for local crafts and curiosities.

For more information on any of these Hart County attractions, visit KYgetaway.com or search for Hart County Tourism on social media.

