One Tank Trip: Family friendly Spring Break trips.

It's that time of year when local school systems are letting out for Spring Break. On this One Tank Trip we explore a couple of close options. Just in case you can't get away for the whole week.

For more information: Horse Cave - Hart County Tourism

Rutledge Falls – Southeast Waterfall & Hiking Guide

Machine Falls – Southeast Waterfall & Hiking Guide

Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park — Tennessee State Parks

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