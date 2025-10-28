Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One Tank Trip: Great Stone Door

On this One Tank we take the hike to Great Stone Door a 10-foot-wide, over 100-feet-deep crack in the sandstone bluff that rims Big Creek Gulf.
On this One Tank we take the hike to Great Stone Door a 10-foot-wide, over 100-feet-deep crack in the sandstone bluff that rims Big Creek Gulf. If offeres inspired views from several overlooks and challenging hike thorugh the "door" itself.

For more information visit: Great Stone Door Hikes ~ South Cumberland State Park - Chattanooga Region Travel Adventures

