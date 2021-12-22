Orchids at Cheekwood Mansion

Peter Grimaldi, Cheekwood Vice President of Gardens and Facilities talked about the florals that make up their impressive Orchid Tree and the upcoming Orchids in the Mansion exhibit. The Orchid Tree will be on display during Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights through Saturday, January 9. For the third year, Cheekwood will present Orchids in the Mansion, an exhibit that celebrates orchids and other tropical foliage with colorful and creative displays arranged throughout the Mansion’s historic rooms. The exhibit will be open to the public beginning Monday, January 31, and will run through Tuesday, March 1. Cheekwood is located at 1200 Forrest Park Dr, Nashville, TN 37205. For more information visit, https://cheekwood.org/.