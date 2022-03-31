Pat Boone Helping Restart Record Label

Legendary entertainer Pat Boone talked about the Gallatin, TN record label where he recorded one of his biggest hits over 60 years ago. Pat also gave us a preview of his new movie, The Mulligan. You can meet Pat Boone Saturday, April 2 at 1pm at Towne Square Records and Comics in Gallatin, (123 N Water Ave.) to celebrate the reboot of DOT Records. Pat will sign autographs and a variety of CDs and vinyl. Look for Pat’s new movie The Mulligan in theaters in April 18 and 19. Learn more at www.patboone.com and follow @thepatboone on all social platforms.