Pear Clafoutis with Honey and Bourbon

Sallie Swor shares the recipe
Posted at 12:21 PM, Nov 07, 2022
Cookbook author and blogger Sallie Swor made Pear Clafoutis with Honey and Bourbon. For more of Sallie’s recipes and cookbook information, visit her blog, https://thedeerone.com/wordpress/.

Ingredients:

3 ripe pears, thinly sliced

1 cup whole milk or half and half

½ cup sour cream

3 eggs

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup honey

½ cup flour

3 Tbsp bourbon (may substitute 1 Tbsp vanilla)

½ tsp ginger

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

Optional: powdered sugar and/or whipped cream for serving

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375.

Coat a pie pan or similar size pan with cooking spray.

Scatter pears in prepared pan.

Mix remaining ingredients in the blender (or by hand) until smooth.

Pour over pears and bake 40 minutes or until center is set.

Top with powdered sugar if desired and serve warm or at room temperature.

Cold leftovers are a marvelous breakfast.

