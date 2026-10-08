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Plugged In: Firm Foundation Custom Homes & The 2026 Williamson County Home Show!

Firm Foundation Custom Homes is a veteran- and family-owned custom home builder serving Middle Tennessee!
Plugged In: Firm Foundation Custom Homes
Plugged In: Firm Foundation Custom Homes
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Firm Foundation Custom Homes is a veteran and family owned custom home builder in Middle Tennessee specializing in building on raw land.

The small, dedicated team is committed to delivering unparalleled craftsmanship and personalized attention to every detail of your dream home!

Firm Foundation Custom Homes is located in Columbia, TN.
You can learn more information at ffcustomhomes.com, by calling 615-567-FIRM (3476), or by emailing them at build@ffcustomhomes.com.

Plus, if you visit them at the Williamson County Home Show, October 9-11th, at the AgExpo Park - Callicott Arena, you can enter for a chance to win an Ipad!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Firm Foundation Custom Homes. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

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