Plugged In: James R Cash Auction and Real Estate

We learn more about a home for auction in Mt. Juliet
Posted at 11:37 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 12:37:31-04

James R Cash is having an absolute auction on a lovely property at 922 Shadow Lane in Mt Juliet TN. Floor to ceiling windows, new dock, and a seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining area are just some of the highlights. Contact: www.jamesrcashauctions.com
This segment is paid for by James R Cash Auction and Real Estate

