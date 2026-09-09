Plugged In: Mental Health Association on Suicide Prevention Month

September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Mental Health America of the MidSouth is reaching out to spread the message that "Healing Happens in Community." This local nonprofit educates and empowers individuals to recognize the importance of support for those facing mental health struggles.

Director of Operations Sarah Weyh shares how viewers can help create safe spaces and support loved ones who may be struggling. For screenings, resources, and more information, click here.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Mental Health Association. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.