Plugged In: More Than Pink Walk

Holly Dershem Brown from Keystone Financial Resource talked about the “More Than Pink” walk, volunteering, and Susan G. Komen. The Nashville “More Than Pink” Walk is on Saturday, October 7 at CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin, TN. The event will raise critical funds for Komen’s Patient Helpline, financial services programs for those impacted by breast cancer, and critical research to help end the disease. For more information about the Susan G. Komen Nashville “More Than Pink” Walk visit, www.komen.org/nashvillewalk.