PLUGGED IN: RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles coming to the Fisher Center in April

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles is coming to the Fisher Center on April 27 at 7:30pm. As one of Music City’s newest world class performing arts centers (opened Sept of 2021), the Fisher Center is an artistic and educational catalyst that serves the community through the power of the performing arts and storytelling. Viewers can use RAIN20 to receive 20% off their tickets. for tickets log on to thefishercenter.com or by calling 615-460-2255.

