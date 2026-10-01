Plugged In: Tennessee Home Builders

Tennessee Home Builders serves families throughout Middle Tennessee by managing every stage of the homebuilding journey, from design and site visits to construction, inspections, and final move-in.

Guided by Christian values, Tennessee Home Builders incorporates Scripture into its homes and views construction as an opportunity to build relationships and share the Gospel. At project completion, homeowners receive a personalized closing basket that may include a 3D-printed replica of their home, personalized Bibles, homeowner resources, and other gifts as a thank-you for trusting the company with their home.

Tennessee Home Builders have special offers such as a $1000 build credit and iPad giveaway.

Learn more at tennesseehomebuilders.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Tennessee Home Builders. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.