Plugged In: The Nashville Fair Returns!

The Nashville Fair returns for its fifth year and invites everyone to celebrate the United States' 250th anniversary with ten days of family-friendly fun at The Fairgrounds Nashville! It will take place Sept. 11-20, 2026.

The event features thrilling rides, interactive farm exhibits, live music, comedy from Steve “Buckshot Red” Hall, and cultural performances. Local organizations and families are welcome to join in the festivities, making this fair a vibrant community celebration.

For more details, click here.

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