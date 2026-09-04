Plugged In: Torrid Casting Call

On Saturday, September 5, Torrid—the leading fashion destination for women sizes 8-30—invites Nashville to its nationwide Casting Call at Opry Mills Mall.

The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. and welcomes women from across the city to audition for the chance to be the new face of Torrid. Previous Casting Call winners Essence Sugar and Tish Morris appear in studio, sharing their experiences, while Torrid Model & Casting Director Candice Huffine will be on site offering modeling tips and meeting attendees.

The day promises more than just auditions: guests can take complimentary headshots, enjoy glam touch-ups, raffle prizes, live DJ music, and the latest Torrid styles. Three winners will score a $15,000 Torrid wardrobe, $5,000 cash, and a starring role in an upcoming campaign. Applications are open online through September 29, and the event is all about celebrating confidence, self-expression, and community!

Click here for more information.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Torrid. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.