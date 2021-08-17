Hillside Medical Clinic #27

Andrew Rinehart from HillSide Medical Clinic shared a special offer. For details on how you can get a free exam, blood flow ultrasound, and a special gift - a $400 value FREE, call (615) 576-5000 or go to www.HillSideMedicalClinic.com.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 13:30:57-04
Andrew Rinehart from HillSide Medical Clinic shared a special offer. For details on how you can get a free exam, blood flow ultrasound, and a special gift - a $400 value FREE, call (615) 576-5000 or go to www.HillSideMedicalClinic.com.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.