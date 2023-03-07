Edit Chef Brandon Frohne made a Polynesian Crunch Bowl, a nutritious meal in one. Edit is located at 300 Indian Lake Blvd, Suite 140 Hendersonville, TN 37075. For more information, go to https://www.edithendersonville.com/ or call (615) 431-5461.
Polynesian Crunch Bowl
For Tarragon Pineapple Chicken Salad:
8 oz. Diced Chicken
1/4 cup Duke’s Mayo
Juice 1 Lime
1/4 Cup Chopped Tarragon
1/4 Cup Diced Dried Pineapple
1/4 Cup Minced Shallot
1 Tbsp Sambal Oolek
1 tsp Turmeric
Salt & Pepper to Taste
For Salad:
2 oz. Shred Kale/Cabbage Mix
1/2 Cup Chopped Cucumber
1/4 Cup Chopped Cashews
1/4 Cup Toasted Coconut
Chopped Cilantro, As Needed
Pickled Chiles, As Needed
Sesame Vinaigrette, As Needed
Polynesian Chicken Salad
Preparation:
Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl.
Toss with sesame vinaigrette.
Assemble into a bowl and add Polynesian chicken on top.
Garnish with toasted coconut, pickled chiles, and toasted coconut.
Enjoy!