Polynesian Crunch Bowl

We get the recipe from Edit Hendersonville
Posted at 12:05 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 13:05:50-05

Edit Chef Brandon Frohne made a Polynesian Crunch Bowl, a nutritious meal in one. Edit is located at 300 Indian Lake Blvd, Suite 140 Hendersonville, TN 37075. For more information, go to https://www.edithendersonville.com/ or call (615) 431-5461.

Polynesian Crunch Bowl

For Tarragon Pineapple Chicken Salad:
8 oz. Diced Chicken
1/4 cup Duke’s Mayo
Juice 1 Lime
1/4 Cup Chopped Tarragon
1/4 Cup Diced Dried Pineapple
1/4 Cup Minced Shallot
1 Tbsp Sambal Oolek
1 tsp Turmeric
Salt & Pepper to Taste

For Salad:
2 oz. Shred Kale/Cabbage Mix
1/2 Cup Chopped Cucumber
1/4 Cup Chopped Cashews
1/4 Cup Toasted Coconut
Chopped Cilantro, As Needed
Pickled Chiles, As Needed
Sesame Vinaigrette, As Needed
Polynesian Chicken Salad

Preparation:
Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl.
Toss with sesame vinaigrette.
Assemble into a bowl and add Polynesian chicken on top.
Garnish with toasted coconut, pickled chiles, and toasted coconut.
Enjoy!

