Edit Chef Brandon Frohne made a Polynesian Crunch Bowl, a nutritious meal in one. Edit is located at 300 Indian Lake Blvd, Suite 140 Hendersonville, TN 37075. For more information, go to https://www.edithendersonville.com/ or call (615) 431-5461.

Polynesian Crunch Bowl

For Tarragon Pineapple Chicken Salad:

8 oz. Diced Chicken

1/4 cup Duke’s Mayo

Juice 1 Lime

1/4 Cup Chopped Tarragon

1/4 Cup Diced Dried Pineapple

1/4 Cup Minced Shallot

1 Tbsp Sambal Oolek

1 tsp Turmeric

Salt & Pepper to Taste

For Salad:

2 oz. Shred Kale/Cabbage Mix

1/2 Cup Chopped Cucumber

1/4 Cup Chopped Cashews

1/4 Cup Toasted Coconut

Chopped Cilantro, As Needed

Pickled Chiles, As Needed

Sesame Vinaigrette, As Needed

Polynesian Chicken Salad

Preparation:

Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl.

Toss with sesame vinaigrette.

Assemble into a bowl and add Polynesian chicken on top.

Garnish with toasted coconut, pickled chiles, and toasted coconut.

Enjoy!