Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made Pomegranate and Tart Honey Grilled Salmon. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information, or to contact Al for catering services, call (615) 242-8118.
BIG AL DELI'S
POMEGRANATE & TART HONEY GRILLED SALMON
INGREDIENTS
12 ounces of pomegranate juice
2 ounces of apple cider vinegar
2 ounces of soy sauce
6 ounces of prepared mustard
8 ounces of honey
1 teaspoon of Tabasco sauce
2 teaspoons of cornstarch
6 to 8 ounces of salmon filet
Pinch of salt and pepper
DIRECTIONS
- Salt and pepper salmon and set aside.
- Reserve 4 ounces of pomegranate juice and the 2 teaspoons of cornstarch.
- Mix all ingredients in a stainless bowl with a wire whisk.
- In a medium saucepan bring the mixture to a boil. Mix the 2 teaspoons of cornstarch with the 4 ounces of pomegranate juice. Whisk into the boiling saucepan until sauce thickens. This should take 1 minute.
- Pan fry the salmon in a medium oiled skillet until done.
- Place salmon on a bed of rice and ladle the sauce over the salmon. Enjoy!