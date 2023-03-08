Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made Pomegranate and Tart Honey Grilled Salmon. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information, or to contact Al for catering services, call (615) 242-8118.

BIG AL DELI'S

POMEGRANATE & TART HONEY GRILLED SALMON

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces of pomegranate juice

2 ounces of apple cider vinegar

2 ounces of soy sauce

6 ounces of prepared mustard

8 ounces of honey

1 teaspoon of Tabasco sauce

2 teaspoons of cornstarch

6 to 8 ounces of salmon filet

Pinch of salt and pepper

DIRECTIONS