Project Redesign transforms spaces for those in need

Project Redesign was started back in 2008 by four Nashvillians. They help transform spaces for low-income families and other places like nonprofits.

"A Project Redesign team selects from their warehouse a beautiful ensemble of furnishings, delivers them to your house and arranges the furniture, hangs art and places accessories to create a warmly furnished space to call home. Our Reuse - Redesign - Reclaim program provides essential household furniture to individuals and families who would otherwise be without for a small fee," their website said.

Hear the moving story of how they got started in the video above!

To learn more and help visit

https://www.projectredesignnashville.com/

