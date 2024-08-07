Properly disposing of common household items

When it comes to getting rid of some common household items, it's important to dispose of them correctly to help protect the environment and your family. Justin Leedy from Junk King shares tips for making the process quick and easy!

QUICK TIPS:

-Paper and cardboard can be recycled, including common household items like old newspapers, magazines and mail.

-Wrapping paper can’t be recycled if it has a laminate coating.

-Plastic bottles and caps can be recycled, but anything that has food remains can’t be recycled.

You can book an appointment with Junk King to clear junk from your property at epa.gov

