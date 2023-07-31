Chef Adam Hodgson from Ophelia’s Pizza and Bar made Prosciutto di Parma with Melon. Ophelia’s Pizza & Bar is located at the L&C Tower, 401 Church St. Nashville, TN 37219. For more information, visit https://www.opheliasnashville.com/.
Ingredients:
¾ Cup Fresh Ricotta Cheese
Kosher Salt2 Tbs Mike's Hot Honey1 Tbs Lemon Oil1 pinch Maldon Flake salt1 pinch Fresh Thyme Leaves1 pinch Red Pepper Flakes
3 - 4 pieces of thinly sliced Prosciutto di Parma
1 ½ Cups Cantaloupe (medium diced)
Tools:
-Electric Mixer
Steps:
- Use an electric mixer to whip ¾ cup of ricotta until light and airy, about 3-5 minutes
- Once you have the desired consistency, Spoon the ricotta on the center of your plate
- Using the back of your spoon, make a crater in the center of the cheese
- Drizzle lemon oil and honey over the top of the cheese
- Garnish with the flake salt, pepper flakes and fresh thyme
- Around the remaining space of the outside of your plate, arrange thinly sliced prosciutto in overlapping ribbons.
- Dice the melon into medium sized pieces ( ½ inch x ½ inch)
- Place your cubed melon dices atop the prosciutto and enjoy!