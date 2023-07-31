Watch Now
Prosciutto di Parma with Melon

We get the new brunch recipe from Ophelia's Pizza &amp; Bar
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 13:01:00-04

Chef Adam Hodgson from Ophelia’s Pizza and Bar made Prosciutto di Parma with Melon. Ophelia’s Pizza & Bar is located at the L&C Tower, 401 Church St. Nashville, TN 37219. For more information, visit https://www.opheliasnashville.com/.

Ingredients:

¾ Cup Fresh Ricotta Cheese
Kosher Salt2 Tbs Mike's Hot Honey1 Tbs Lemon Oil1 pinch Maldon Flake salt1 pinch Fresh Thyme Leaves1 pinch Red Pepper Flakes
3 - 4 pieces of thinly sliced Prosciutto di Parma 
1 ½ Cups Cantaloupe (medium diced)

Tools: 

-Electric Mixer

Steps:

  1. Use an electric mixer to whip ¾ cup of ricotta until light and airy, about 3-5 minutes
  2. Once you have the desired consistency, Spoon the ricotta on the center of your plate
  3. Using the back of your spoon, make a crater in the center of the cheese
  4.  Drizzle lemon oil and honey over the top of the cheese
  5. Garnish with the flake salt, pepper flakes and fresh thyme
  6. Around the remaining space of the outside of your plate, arrange thinly sliced prosciutto in overlapping ribbons. 
  7. Dice the melon into medium sized pieces ( ½ inch x ½ inch)
  8. Place your cubed melon dices atop the prosciutto and enjoy!

