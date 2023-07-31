Chef Adam Hodgson from Ophelia’s Pizza and Bar made Prosciutto di Parma with Melon. Ophelia’s Pizza & Bar is located at the L&C Tower, 401 Church St. Nashville, TN 37219. For more information, visit https://www.opheliasnashville.com/.

Ingredients:

¾ Cup Fresh Ricotta Cheese

Kosher Salt2 Tbs Mike's Hot Honey1 Tbs Lemon Oil1 pinch Maldon Flake salt1 pinch Fresh Thyme Leaves1 pinch Red Pepper Flakes

3 - 4 pieces of thinly sliced Prosciutto di Parma

1 ½ Cups Cantaloupe (medium diced)

Tools:

-Electric Mixer

Steps:

