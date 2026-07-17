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Pushing Daises now offers a hands-on cocktail-making class!

Join us at Pushing Daises as we check out the hotspot's new cocktail-making class, where guests can learn bartending techniques while crafting signature drinks.
Come with us to Pushing Daises as we learn how to make a cocktail!
Pushing Daises New Cocktail Classes
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Located right in downtown Nashville, Pushing Daises, an underground margartia bar, is now offering a 90-minute cocktail-making class! Each session is led by a member of the bar's staff and is perfect for large groups or anyone looking to try their hand at bartending.

The class includes a welcome shot, an introduction to cocktail-making techniques and bar tools, and hands-on instruction as guests create two signature cocktails of their choice. Participants will also enjoy a nacho course during the experience!

For more information click here.

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