Pushing Daises now offers a hands-on cocktail-making class!

Located right in downtown Nashville, Pushing Daises, an underground margartia bar, is now offering a 90-minute cocktail-making class! Each session is led by a member of the bar's staff and is perfect for large groups or anyone looking to try their hand at bartending.

The class includes a welcome shot, an introduction to cocktail-making techniques and bar tools, and hands-on instruction as guests create two signature cocktails of their choice. Participants will also enjoy a nacho course during the experience!

For more information click here.