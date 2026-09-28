Ray Stevens Honored with Star-Studded Nashville Tribute at Opry House!

An all-star lineup will gather in Nashville to salute Ray Stevens’ extraordinary musical legacy during Don’t Look, Ethel! A Salute to the Musical Genius of Ray Stevens on November 9 at the Opry House.

Country, gospel, and comedy stars—including Ricky Skaggs, Ronnie Milsap, Gretchen Wilson, and Randy Travis—will perform and pay tribute to the multi-award-winning Hall of Fame artist. Special appearances will include Nancy Jones, Jerry "The King" Lawler, and Mickie James, with Cledus T. Judd hosting and Sixwire as the house band.

Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com.