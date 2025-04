Rebecca Lynn Howard is set to release her latest album I'm Not Who You Think I Am on May 2nd. This is her first album in 15 years and is being released on Lee Brice's imprint, Pump House Records. One of the songs on the album, Seventeen, is already clicking with many after gaining more than 1 million views on Youtube!

Hear some of her songs and more about the journey of putting this album together in the video above!