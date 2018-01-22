Big Al Deli's Hot Chicken Soup Recipe

Al Anderson from Big Al's Deli made Hot Chicken Soup in honor of The Nashville Scene’s Hot Chicken Week. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118.

HOT CHICKEN SOUP

INGREDIENTS:



2 oz. vegetable oil

1 medium (1cup) red onion, chopped

2-3 ribs celery (1cup) sliced

2-3 medium carrots (1cup) sliced

1 medium bell pepper (1cup) chopped

2 cups chopped okra (fresh or frozen)

1 tablespoon fresh chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon fresh chopped garlic

4 cups chicken broth

2cups half and half

1teaspoon chopped chipotle pepper

1teaspoon chopped habanero pepper

2cups cooked rice

2cups skinless, boneless chicken

salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon cornstarch

3 ounces of orange juice

DIRECTIONS:

1) Heat oil in a 4-to 6-quart saucepan over medium heat.

2) Add onions, celery,carrots, bell peppers, okra and garlic. Cook 3 to 7 minutes or until onions are softened.

3) Add chicken broth, half and half and cilantro. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally until mixture comes to a boil.

4) Thicken mixture with the cornstarch and orange juice

5) Add the chipotle pepper, habenero pepper, rice and chicken

6) Season with salt and pepper to taste

7)serve immediately and enjoy



A Big Al's recipe