Big Al Deli's Hot Chicken Soup Recipe
Al Anderson from Big Al's Deli made Hot Chicken Soup in honor of The Nashville Scene’s Hot Chicken Week. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118.
HOT CHICKEN SOUP
INGREDIENTS:
2 oz. vegetable oil
1 medium (1cup) red onion, chopped
2-3 ribs celery (1cup) sliced
2-3 medium carrots (1cup) sliced
1 medium bell pepper (1cup) chopped
2 cups chopped okra (fresh or frozen)
1 tablespoon fresh chopped cilantro
1 tablespoon fresh chopped garlic
4 cups chicken broth
2cups half and half
1teaspoon chopped chipotle pepper
1teaspoon chopped habanero pepper
2cups cooked rice
2cups skinless, boneless chicken
salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon cornstarch
3 ounces of orange juice
DIRECTIONS:
1) Heat oil in a 4-to 6-quart saucepan over medium heat.
2) Add onions, celery,carrots, bell peppers, okra and garlic. Cook 3 to 7 minutes or until onions are softened.
3) Add chicken broth, half and half and cilantro. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally until mixture comes to a boil.
4) Thicken mixture with the cornstarch and orange juice
5) Add the chipotle pepper, habenero pepper, rice and chicken
6) Season with salt and pepper to taste
7)serve immediately and enjoy
A Big Al's recipe
