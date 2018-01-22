Big Al Deli's Hot Chicken Soup Recipe

2:21 PM, Jan 22, 2018
1 min ago

Al Anderson, founder of Big Al's Deli, Prepared Hot Chicken Soup

Al Anderson from Big Al's Deli made Hot Chicken Soup in honor of The Nashville Scene’s Hot Chicken Week. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118. 

HOT CHICKEN SOUP

INGREDIENTS:


2 oz. vegetable oil

1 medium (1cup) red onion, chopped 
2-3 ribs celery (1cup) sliced 
2-3 medium carrots (1cup) sliced
1 medium bell pepper (1cup) chopped 
2 cups chopped okra (fresh or frozen)
1 tablespoon fresh chopped cilantro 
1 tablespoon fresh chopped garlic 
4 cups chicken broth 
2cups half and half 
1teaspoon chopped chipotle pepper 
1teaspoon chopped habanero pepper 
2cups cooked rice 
2cups skinless, boneless chicken 
salt and pepper to taste 
1 tablespoon cornstarch 
3 ounces of orange juice 

DIRECTIONS:

1) Heat oil in a 4-to 6-quart saucepan over medium heat. 
2) Add onions, celery,carrots, bell peppers, okra and garlic. Cook 3 to 7 minutes or until onions are softened. 
3) Add chicken broth, half and half and cilantro. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally until mixture comes to a boil.
4) Thicken mixture with the cornstarch and orange juice 
5) Add the chipotle pepper, habenero pepper, rice and chicken 
6) Season with salt and pepper to taste 
7)serve immediately and enjoy 


A Big Al's recipe 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments