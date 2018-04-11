Chef Jerod Wilcher's Cajun Herb Salmon Recipe

Personal chef & caterer Jerod Wilcher made Cajun Herb Salmon with Seafood Topping. For personal chef inquiries, email jerodwilcher@gmail.com. You may also contact him on his website at www.masterkingchefjerod.com. Look for Master King Chef Jerod on YouTube, Instagram @Chef_Jerod and Facebook at Creative Cooking with Master King Chef Jerod.
Directions Season both side of the salmon with 2 tbl of the blackening spice. Mix all chopped herbs together and place aside for later use. Evenly spread mustard over the top of salmon. Reserve 1 tbl of the herbs. Evenly sprinkle the rest of the herbs over the salmon on top of the Dijon mustard. Place the salmon inside a baking pan. Pour the water around the salmon (be careful not to pour water over the salmon and rinse off the herbs). Bake in a 350- degree oven for approx. 15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. In a non-stick pan add cream, reserved herbs, and 1 tsp of blackening spice. Stir constantly as the sauce thickens. Once the sauce is thick enough to coat the spoon, turn off the heat. Remove the salmon from the oven. Top with shrimp and/crab. Pour the sauce over the salmon and shrimp/crab.