Fitness trainer and cookbook author John Holley made a Fruit Pizza and showed other healthy after school snack ideas. John's book, Clean and Simple: Healthy Recipes for Your Busy Life is available on his Amazon author's page at amazon.com/author/johnholley. For more of John's healthy eating and fitness tips visit bemovelive.com.

FRUIT PIZZA

INGREDIENTS:

4 Medium whole wheat tortillas

1/2 Cup vanilla Greek yogurt

1/4 Cup mandarin oranges

1/4 Cup strawberries, sliced slice

(or any fruit you prefer)

TO PREPARE:

Cover each tortilla with yogurt. Top with sliced fruit.

PROTEIN BITES

(Clean and Simple Cookbook 2018)

INGREDIENTS:

1 Cup oatmeal

1/2 Cup nut butter

1/4 Cup honey

1/2 Cup protein powder

TO PREPARE:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl.

2. If you have time, place in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

3. Use a large spoon to form 1-inch balls and place them on a plate lined with parchment paper.

Note: 2 protein bites are one serving.

