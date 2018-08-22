Fitness trainer and cookbook author John Holley made a Fruit Pizza and showed other healthy after school snack ideas. John's book, Clean and Simple: Healthy Recipes for Your Busy Life is available on his Amazon author's page at amazon.com/author/johnholley. For more of John's healthy eating and fitness tips visit bemovelive.com.
FRUIT PIZZA
INGREDIENTS:
4 Medium whole wheat tortillas
1/2 Cup vanilla Greek yogurt
1/4 Cup mandarin oranges
1/4 Cup strawberries, sliced slice
(or any fruit you prefer)
TO PREPARE:
Cover each tortilla with yogurt. Top with sliced fruit.
PROTEIN BITES
(Clean and Simple Cookbook 2018)
INGREDIENTS:
1 Cup oatmeal
1/2 Cup nut butter
1/4 Cup honey
1/2 Cup protein powder
TO PREPARE:
1. Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl.
2. If you have time, place in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
3. Use a large spoon to form 1-inch balls and place them on a plate lined with parchment paper.
Note: 2 protein bites are one serving.