Hot Reuben Dip & Blackberry Jack Smash Recipes

Lynne Tolley is showing us quick and simple recipes for a Hot Reuben Dip and a Blackberry Jack Smash!

Hot Reuben Dip

Serves 8

1 (8oz pkg) cream cheese, softened

8 oz deli corned beef, chopped

1 cup Swiss cheese, grated

½ cup sauerkraut, drained well

¼ cup sour cream

¼ cup Thousand Island salad dressing

Rye chips or pumpernickel toast triangles

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a pie plate or 8 inch cast iron skillet with nonstick spray.

In a large bowl, combine the cream cheese, corned beef, Swiss cheese, drained sauerkraut, sour cream, and dressing and mix well.

Spread into prepared pan and bake until hot and bubbly, about 15-20 minutes.

Serve with crackers, chips or raw vegetables.

Can be made ahead & refrigerated before baking.

Can be broiled for a few minutes to brown top.

Blackberry Jack Smash

Makes 1 cocktail

Blackberry Syrup:

16 oz blackberries

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat.

Simmer until softened & berries have broken down.

Strain syrup out of contents and cool.

Refrigerate until used.

Cocktail:

2 oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

2 Tbsp blackberry syrup

Squeeze of fresh lime juice

Squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Shake all ingredients over ice in cocktail shaker.

Strain into fresh ice filled rocks glass.

Garnish with blackberries and lime wedge on a cocktail pick.