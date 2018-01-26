Impressive & Easy Appetizer Recipe

Christopher Newton from Chef Christopher's Catering made Beef Wellington Pinwheels. Brides and guests are invited to sample Chef Christopher’s appetizers and more at the Sumner County Bridal Show this Sunday, January 28 from 12pm- 4pm at the EPIC Event Centre, 392 West Main St. Gallatin, TN 37066. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit sumnerbridalshow@gallatintn.org, or contact the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce at (615) 452-4000.

BEEF WELLINGTON PINWHEELS

1 sheet puff pastry

1lb beef tips in 1 1/2 inch cubes

1 1/2 cup sliced Portobello mushrooms

1 T fresh chopped garlic

Worcestershire sauce to taste

1/2 cup red wine

olive oil

Tarragon, salt & pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Marinate beef tips in Worcestershire, 1/2 tbsp garlic, tarragon, salt, and pepper for approx. 1 hour.

Sauté beef tips in olive oil until medium rare. Remove from heat. In same pan, sauté mushrooms with remaining garlic, salt & pepper, finish with red wine, set aside.

Cut puff pastry in approx. 3 inch squares. Make slice in each side, fold corners to make petals.

Place beef tip in each center.

Bake at 350 degrees approx 15 min. or until brown.

Top with mushrooms and optional horseradish sauce.

Enjoy!