It's National Pie Day! Celebrate with a Slice of Cranberry Apple Pie!

Daisy King from Miss Daisy's Kitchen made a Cranberry Apple Pie in honor of National Pie Day. Miss Daisy's Kitchen is located inside Grassland Market on Hillsboro Rd. in Franklin. Call (615) 599-5313 for more information.

CRANBERRY APPLE PIE

Pastry for 8" Two crust pie

1 1/4 cups sugar

3/4 t cinnamon or nutmeg

3 T all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups whole fresh cranberries

3 1/2 cups sliced pared apples

1 -2 T butter

DIRECTIONS:

Assemble ingredients and utensils. Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a bowl combine sugar , spice and flour. Mix lightly with cranberries and apples. Heap into pastry lined pie pan . Dot with butter.

Cover with top crust which has slits cut in it. Seal and flute. Bake 50 to 60 minutes until crust is browned and fruit is done.

Yield: 6 servings

NOTES: Watch pie and if crust begins to brown too much around the edges, cover the edges with foil. Apples may be used totally instead of the cran-apple mixture. Increase the apple amount to 4 1/2 cups. Also, refrigerated pie pastry may be used. Sometimes I will use Puff Pastry for the top of pie.

