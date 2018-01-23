It's National Pie Day! Celebrate with a Slice of Cranberry Apple Pie!

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 50°
LO: 29°
HI: 50°
LO: 29°
HI: 50°
LO: 29°
Daisy King from Miss Daisy's Kitchen made a Cranberry Apple Pie in honor of National Pie Day. Miss Daisy's Kitchen is located inside Grassland Market on Hillsboro Rd. in Franklin. Call (615) 599-5313 for more information.
CRANBERRY APPLE PIE
Pastry for 8" Two crust pie
1 1/4 cups sugar
3/4 t cinnamon or nutmeg
3 T all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups whole fresh cranberries
3 1/2 cups sliced pared apples
1 -2 T butter
DIRECTIONS:
Assemble ingredients and utensils. Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a bowl combine sugar , spice and flour. Mix lightly with cranberries and apples. Heap into pastry lined pie pan . Dot with butter.
Cover with top crust which has slits cut in it. Seal and flute. Bake 50 to 60 minutes until crust is browned and fruit is done.
Yield: 6 servings
NOTES: Watch pie and if crust begins to brown too much around the edges, cover the edges with foil. Apples may be used totally instead of the cran-apple mixture. Increase the apple amount to 4 1/2 cups. Also, refrigerated pie pastry may be used. Sometimes I will use Puff Pastry for the top of pie.
Whether you feel crafty or just need some simple ideas to try on your own, check out our Arts & Crafts clips to inspire your creative…
Talk of the Town features regular segments with experts in the law, pediatrics, and animal health. We also have experts in health, fitness,…
Talk of the Town features some of the most famous and current best-selling authors right here in our studio! Plus, don't miss our regular…
Food is good for the soul, and at Talk of the Town our souls are fed well. With over 5,000 recipes and counting, we've talked some of the…
Talk of the Town is the most viewed local daily talk show in the country, and many celebrities know the power of the Nashville audience.…
We're all looking for new ideas during the holidays for decorating, cooking and fun activities. Talk of the Town has you covered. Check…
Check out all the latest home and garden tips!
Mary Hance, aka Ms. Cheap, is known throughout Middle Tennessee for helping you find some great deals, and save a buck, as well! Every…
Most Fridays, Talk of the Town features a Pet of the Week available for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. There are always some…