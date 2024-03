The team from Dream Nashville’s new pop-up “Shark Bait Bar” will show us how to make a “Sharks Hug with Teeth” cocktail.

The "Shark Bait Bar,” is the seasonal pop-up inside Dream Nashville’s Parlour Bar located off the hotel’s lobby. The pop-up opens Thursday, March 21 and is open daily and will run through late May.

Monday-Wednesday 4PM-12AM

Thursday 4PM-1AM

Friday-Saturday 11AM-1AM

Sunday 12PM-12AM

Website: https://www.dreamhotels.com/nashville

Instagram: @dreamnashville