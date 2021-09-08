The Gumbo Bros.' Bananas Foster French Toast

Chef Adam Lathan from The Gumbo Bros. made Bananas Foster French Toast, one of the items on their new brunch menu. (see recipe below) The Gulch’s New Orleans-style eatery, The Gumbo Bros. is now serving Sunday brunch from 10am to 2pm. For more information, visit www.thegumbobros.com.

Turn your favorite French Toast recipe into Bananas Foster French Toast with this delicious sauce from The Gumbo Bros.

Bananas Foster Sauce

Ingredients

9 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup lightly packed dark brown sugar

Pinch ground nutmeg

4 bananas, peeled and sliced in half moons

½ cup dark rum

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

Directions

1. In a large skillet or frying pan, melt the butter over medium high heat - be sure to save a tablespoon or two for the end

2. Add brown sugar to melted butter and reduce heat to medium, stir with wooden spoon until the sugar is completely melted and the mixture smells nutty, about 2/3 minutes

3. Remove pan from direct flame and add bananas and swirl the pan- do not use a spoon to stir

4. Once bananas are coated in the caramel and slightly softened, add rum (don't stir in) and flambee (STEP BACK)

5. Cook until flame subsides and then add vanilla and 1 tbsp butter to cool, serve immediately over French toast or vanilla ice cream.