Talk Of The TownTalk of the Town Recipes

Stable Reserve Distillery talks cocktails and new songwriters series

Posted at 2:12 PM, Jun 06, 2024

Stable Reserve – the first distillery within the city limits of Franklin since Prohibition – is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Stable Songwriter Series. The series debuted on June 4. The monthly series continues July 9.

The series showcases the finest singer-songwriters and up-and-coming local musical talent paired beautifully with unique spirits and cocktail offerings. Stable Reserve will provide a great selection of small bites available for purchase, complemented by their full cocktail menu featuring locally-crafted spirits. All ticket holders will enjoy access to an exclusive signature cocktail, handmade especially for this series.

20% of all merchandise sold will be donated to various local charities throughout the series, including Kindred Spirits Farm, Rocketown and Family Affair Ministries.

Tickets can be purchased at stablereservespirits.com [stablereservespirits.com]. Guests have the opportunity to choose between General Admission (GA) and VIP tickets, with VIP access including an exclusive Meet & Greet experience with the featured artists.

 

Cocktails:
Bourbon Mojito - 5 mint leaves — muddle
- 2 lime wedges
- 2 oz Stable Reserve bourbon
- 1 oz lime juice
- 1 oz simple syrup
- Muddled in glass
- Shaken and served on the rocks

Mixed Berry Shrub - 2 oz Stable Reserve gin
- 1 oz Shrub (vinegar-based syrup)
- 4 basil leaves
- 1/4 fresh lemon juice
- Shake and double strain over rocks
- Top with Topo Chico

 

Website: stablereservespirits.com [stablereservespirits.com]
Instagram: @stablereserve

 

