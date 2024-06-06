Stable Reserve Distillery talks cocktails and new songwriters series

Stable Reserve – the first distillery within the city limits of Franklin since Prohibition – is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Stable Songwriter Series. The series debuted on June 4. The monthly series continues July 9.

The series showcases the finest singer-songwriters and up-and-coming local musical talent paired beautifully with unique spirits and cocktail offerings. Stable Reserve will provide a great selection of small bites available for purchase, complemented by their full cocktail menu featuring locally-crafted spirits. All ticket holders will enjoy access to an exclusive signature cocktail, handmade especially for this series.

20% of all merchandise sold will be donated to various local charities throughout the series, including Kindred Spirits Farm, Rocketown and Family Affair Ministries.

Tickets can be purchased at stablereservespirits.com [stablereservespirits.com]. Guests have the opportunity to choose between General Admission (GA) and VIP tickets, with VIP access including an exclusive Meet & Greet experience with the featured artists.

Cocktails:

Bourbon Mojito - 5 mint leaves — muddle

- 2 lime wedges

- 2 oz Stable Reserve bourbon

- 1 oz lime juice

- 1 oz simple syrup

- Muddled in glass

- Shaken and served on the rocks

Mixed Berry Shrub - 2 oz Stable Reserve gin

- 1 oz Shrub (vinegar-based syrup)

- 4 basil leaves

- 1/4 fresh lemon juice

- Shake and double strain over rocks

- Top with Topo Chico

Website: stablereservespirits.com [stablereservespirits.com]

Instagram: @stablereserve