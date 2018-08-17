This Perfect Recipe For When You're Craving Apple Pie
The Bitter Socialite blogger Trace Barnett gave tips on cooking with apples and made Apple Cream Cheese Wontons. For more of Trace’s recipes and tips, go to thebittersocialite.com.
APPLE CREAM CHEESE WONTONS
Servings: Yields 24 wontons
________________________________________
1 Granny Smith apple, chopped, roughly 1 1/2 cups
1 package wonton wrappers, 12 oz
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 package cream cheese, 8oz
Vegetable oil for frying
For the sauce:
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
METHOD:
________________________________________
1. In a small saucepan melt 1 tablespoon butter. Add chopped apples, cinnamon, and sugar. Cook over medium-high heat until apples are soft and sugar has dissolved. About 5-7 minutes.
2. Remove from heat and place in a medium bowl. Add 1 package of softened cream cheese and vanilla; stir well to combine.
3. Spoon the cream cheese mixture into wonton wrappers and fold inward to form 3 points. 1 teaspoon of filling per wrapper is adequate.
4. Heat vegetable oil to 375° in a wok or large skillet. There should be 1-2 inches of oil in the skillet. Place wontons into the heated oil and cook 3-4 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oil and place on a paper towel lined plate.
5. Meanwhile, combine butter, sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir rapidly until sugar is dissolved. Cook for 3-4 minutes until mixture thickens and is caramel in color.
6. Sprinkle wontons with powdered sugar and serve hot.
