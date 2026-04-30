Whether you’re curious about the newest aesthetic treatments or looking for ways to enhance your overall wellness, Reflect Wellness & Aesthetics has something for everyone. We’ll talk with Candace about how Reflect’s approach makes clients feel comfortable and supported, and what sets them apart from other aesthetics providers. Then, we’ll head over to the wellness side to meet Brandon, Reflect’s owner, and learn how the team is helping Murfreesboro residents boost their quality of life—with offerings like weight loss programs, hormone therapy, IV therapy, and more.

For more information: Reflect Wellness - Solutions for Healthy Living

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Reflect Wellness & Aesthetics. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

