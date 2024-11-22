Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Restoration Wellness: Mental Health help

On this "Your Health Matters" we are back at Restoration Wellness to find out what treatments they offer and how they are trying to help.
On this Your Health Matters we at Restoration Wellness to see what treatment options they have for mental health struggles.
Posted

We all know struggles with mental health is on the rise in The United States. On this "Your Health Matters" we are back at Restoration Wellness to find out what treatments they offer and how they are trying to help.We all know struggles with mental health is on the rise in The United States. On this "Your Health Matters" we are back at Restoration Wellness to find out what treatments they offer and how they are trying to help.

To learn more, visit: Home | Restoration Wellness + Medspa

Segment Paid for By: Restoration WellnessDisclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Restoration Wellness. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes