Richard Marx Coming to Franklin

Grammy-winning singer Richard Marx talked about his new music and upcoming concert in Franklin, Tennessee. Richard Marx will be hosting a three-night stint at the Franklin Theatre Wednesday, March 30, March 31, and April 1 at 8pm each night. He will be debuting new music. For tickets or more information, https://secure.franklintheatre.com/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=298094~cfe40b7d-1c56-4c4b-b937-600bdd7c5904&.