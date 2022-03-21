Watch
Richard Marx Coming to Franklin

Richard Marx talks about his three nights of shows at the historic Franklin Theatre
Posted at 12:12 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 13:12:09-04

Grammy-winning singer Richard Marx talked about his new music and upcoming concert in Franklin, Tennessee. Richard Marx will be hosting a three-night stint at the Franklin Theatre Wednesday, March 30, March 31, and April 1 at 8pm each night. He will be debuting new music. For tickets or more information, https://secure.franklintheatre.com/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=298094~cfe40b7d-1c56-4c4b-b937-600bdd7c5904&.

