Kris Stubblefield made a Roasted Garlic Loaf and gave tips on baking bread in a cast iron Dutch oven. You can find out more recipes and cast-iron cookware products at www.lodgecastiron.com, or visit their factory stores in South Pittsburg, Tennessee at the company's headquarters or in Pigeon Forge.

Ingredients

Roasted Garlic



1 head garlic, peeled

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon olive oil

Bread

2¼ teaspoons instant or active dry yeast

2 teaspoons sugar

1½ cups water, lukewarm

2 teaspoons salt

1 head garlic, roasted

4 cups bread flour

1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions



Set oven to 400° F. Wrap garlic loosely in aluminum foil and roast for 30 minutes. Combine yeast, sugar, and water and let sit 5 minutes. Add roasted garlic and salt to the water mixture. Using a wooden spoon, slowly mix in the flour until the flour is fully incorporated. The dough will be wet and sticky. Move dough to a greased bowl and coat with one tablespoon of olive oil. Cover with plastic wrap and set in a warm place until doubled, 1 hour. Remove the dough to a floured countertop and shape into a rectangle. Take two corners of the dough and fold the rectangle in half. Repeat 3 times. Shape the dough into a ball and place inside a well-floured medium mixing bowl, seam-side up. Let rise 30 minutes. While the dough is rising, preheat the oven to 450 degrees F with the Dutch Oven ( and lid) inside. After rising, remove the hot Blacklock Dutch Oven and carefully place the dough inside, seam-side down. Quickly and carefully, make a slash, about ¼-inch deep, across in the top of the dough with a sharp knife or bread lame. Cover with preheated lid and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake for 10–15 minutes more. Let the bread cool for 20 minutes on a cooling rack before slicing.

Kitchen tip:

Mix it up. Combining olive oil with herbs and spices is a fun way to transform this crusty bread into a decadent appetizer.

