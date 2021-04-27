Kris Stubblefield made a Roasted Garlic Loaf and gave tips on baking bread in a cast iron Dutch oven. You can find out more recipes and cast-iron cookware products at www.lodgecastiron.com, or visit their factory stores in South Pittsburg, Tennessee at the company's headquarters or in Pigeon Forge.
Ingredients
Roasted Garlic
- 1 head garlic, peeled
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
Bread
- 2¼ teaspoons instant or active dry yeast
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1½ cups water, lukewarm
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 head garlic, roasted
- 4 cups bread flour
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Directions
- Set oven to 400° F. Wrap garlic loosely in aluminum foil and roast for 30 minutes.
- Combine yeast, sugar, and water and let sit 5 minutes. Add roasted garlic and salt to the water mixture. Using a wooden spoon, slowly mix in the flour until the flour is fully incorporated. The dough will be wet and sticky.
- Move dough to a greased bowl and coat with one tablespoon of olive oil. Cover with plastic wrap and set in a warm place until doubled, 1 hour.
- Remove the dough to a floured countertop and shape into a rectangle. Take two corners of the dough and fold the rectangle in half. Repeat 3 times.
- Shape the dough into a ball and place inside a well-floured medium mixing bowl, seam-side up. Let rise 30 minutes.
- While the dough is rising, preheat the oven to 450 degrees F with the Dutch Oven ( and lid) inside.
- After rising, remove the hot Blacklock Dutch Oven and carefully place the dough inside, seam-side down. Quickly and carefully, make a slash, about ¼-inch deep, across in the top of the dough with a sharp knife or bread lame. Cover with preheated lid and bake for 30 minutes.
- Uncover and bake for 10–15 minutes more.
- Let the bread cool for 20 minutes on a cooling rack before slicing.
Kitchen tip:
Mix it up. Combining olive oil with herbs and spices is a fun way to transform this crusty bread into a decadent appetizer.