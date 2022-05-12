Roasted Tomatillo Salsa from Tantisimo

Ana Aguilar from Tantisimo made Roasted Tomatillo Salsa. Try Ana's food at the Tantisimo Food Truck this Saturday, May 14 at the Iroquois Steeplechase, in the Royal 615 Lounge area at Center Field. For more information, visit www.iroquoissteeplechase.org. For food truck locations during the week, visit https://www.tantisimo.com/tastetantisimo

Roasted Tomatillo Salsa

Makes about 2 cups

3 Medium Size Roma Tomatoes (or other meaty tomato)

4 Medium Size Tomatillos (husks removed)

1 Medium Jalapeño

4 Chile Japones (can substitute arbol, but it can turn out spicier)

4 Garlic Cloves

Squeeze of 1/2 a lime

Salt to Taste

Preheat the broiler - high heat.

In an oiled baking sheet or cast iron, place washed and dried tomatoes (on their side), tomatillos, and jalapeño. Broil for 5 minutes.

Add the garlic cloves to the pan, turn the tomatoes onto another side to get an even char. Broil for another 5 minutes. Note: You may need to adjust broiling times depending on the size of your tomatoes, the goal is to get a nice char on everything.

Add in the chiles japones. Broil for another couple of minutes just until the dried chiles get a char. Remove from heat and let cool.

Once tomatoes have cooled, peel the skins off and remove the cores. Blend together with whole tomatillos, garlic cloves, jalapeño (stem removed), whole dried chiles, and all of the juices from the pan. Season with salt and lime juice and cool the salsa. Once it has cooled and all of the flavors have married, you may need to adjust the seasoning. Serve slightly chilled. Keeps for up to a week, stored in an airtight container.