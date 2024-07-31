Ruby Leigh is making her Grand Ole Opry debut!

Many people know Ruby Leigh as the sixteen-year-old self-taught artist from her viral performances on Season 24 of The Voice. Millions of viewers watched her set new records on her way to becoming the first runner up. Ruby will be living out her dreams making her Grand Ole Opry debut on August the 2nd! You can find more information here https://www.opry.com/show/2024-08-02-grand-ole-opry-at-7-pm [opry.com]

