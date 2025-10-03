Ryan Griffin tackles life lessons in latest album 'Into The Wild'

We are taking a musical journey with Ryan Griffin's latest album Into The Wild. The writing on the album came from life lessons and Griffin's own vulnerability.

Listen to the album:

Ryan wanted to meet up at Outlanders Southern Chicken in Nolensville to chat all about it. In our extended interview, we discuss his family's decision to move to Nolensville, how his music has evolved since his first EP, and his experience working with Kelsea Ballerini.

Watch our extended interview:

