"S.W.A.T." closes out season 7 with an action-packed finale

The hit crime-drama series, "S.W.A.T.", is closing out season 7 with an action-packed episode that's sure to keep you on the edge of your seat! Actor, Shemar Moore, joins us with all of the details ahead of the finale, and how he's continuing his characters legacy in season 8! Shemar stars as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in S.W.A.T. He is also one of the show’s executive producers.

You can catch the season 7 finale TONIGHT at 7PM on News Channel 5.

ABOUT S.W.A.T.

S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, an L.A. born and raised S.W.A.T. Sergeant who leads an elite tactical team that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to the community where he was raised and his brothers in blue, Hondo works to bridge the divide between his two worlds as he grapples with new parenthood alongside his wife Nichelle. Rounding out 20-Squad are David “Deacon” Kay, a dedicated family man and experienced officer; Victor Tan, newly single and eager to embrace a leadership role on the team; and Zoe Powell, a cocky newcomer working to find her place on the squad. Finally, Commander Robert Hicks oversees all of Metro S.W.A.T. Led by Hondo, 20-Squad embraces their differences and works together to save lives and protect their city in an increasingly troubled world.

