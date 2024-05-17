Satisfy your sweet tooth cravings at Sugar Drop Cafe & Dessert Boutique

You'll feel like a kid in a candy store as soon as you step inside the local Franklin bakery and party venue, Sugar Drop! They have the perfect offering of treats to satisfy your sweet tooth, and we had to check it out for ourselves!

For more information, visit SugarDrop.com

CRAVING A SWEET FIX?

Sugar Drop is a locally owned sweet supply shop that has been serving the Nashville area for over 50 years.

At Sugar Drop, we believe that every sweet treat should be a celebration. That's why we create delectable desserts that not only taste amazing but also bring joy to your day. From fluffy cupcakes to decadent brownies, our bakery is a whimsical paradise for sugar enthusiasts of all ages. Order online from our website and embark on a sugary adventure that will delight your taste buds. Get ready to experience the magic of Sugar Drop - where every bite is pure bliss. Plus, all Sugar Drop items are nut-free!

SHOPPING:

Shop Sugar Drop's carefully curated collection of sweet-inspired items. From vibrant party supplies to giftable goodies that spread joy, to our range of sprinkles and sweets, equip yourself with top-notch baking supplies for your next culinary adventure!

CELEBRATIONS:

Immerse yourself in the art of sugar through our hands-on experiences perfect for students of all ages. We take care of the fuss so you can enjoy the fun at any of our events! At Sugar Drop, we turn every occasion into a sweet and memorable event.