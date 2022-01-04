Food blogger Caroline Fausel made Saucy Scallion Meatballs with Asian Green Beans, one of the recipes you can find in her new cookbook. Prep, Cook, Freeze: A Paleo Meal Planning Cookbook by Caroline Fausel is available wherever you buy books. For more Paleo/Whole30 recipes, visit www.oliveyouwhole.com and follow Caroline @OliveYouWhole on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

SAUCY SCALLION MEATBALLS WITH ASIAN GREEN BEANS

These scallion meatballs are bursting with flavor! They also make great appetizers. The homemade teriyaki sauce is a game changer. It’s perfect for topping meatballs and just about any other protein! It also freezes really well so it’s easy to make in bulk to have on hand for a fast meal.

INGREDIENTS

2 lbs (907 g) ground beef

1 bunch scallions (white and green parts), thinly sliced

1 bunch cilantro, leaves finely chopped

2 eggs, gently whisked

1/4 cup (60 ml) toasted sesame oil

1/4 cup (60 ml) coconut aminos

1/3 cup (18 g) Paleo-friendly panko breadcrumbs

1 8.5 oz [241 g] jar Paleo-friendly teriyaki sauce

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and mix until well combined. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and, using a small cookie scoop or a large spoon, scoop out the meat and roll into golf ball-sized balls – you should make approximately 24 meatballs. Line the meatballs along the sheet tray.

Bake the meatballs for 15 to 20 minutes, until browned and cooked through (you can check using an instant-read thermometer – the internal temperature should read 160 degrees. While meatballs are cooking, in a small saucepan, heat 1 cup (240 ml) of teriyaki sauce over medium heat until warm. Remove meatballs from the oven, divide into two equal portions and toss with the teriyaki sauce.

ASIAN GREEN BEANS

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp (45 ml) coconut aminos

2 tbsp (30 ml) toasted sesame oil

Pinch of red pepper flakes

1 lb. (454 g) green beans, ends trimmed

2 cloves garlic, minced

DIRECTIONS

In a small bowl, mix together the coconut aminos, sesame oil and red pepper flakes. Preheat a skillet on the stovetop over medium-high heat. Add the green beans and then pour the sauce over them. (Be careful not to splatter since the pan will be hot). Stir to coat and saute for 5 minutes. Add the minced garlic and saute for 1 more minute.

