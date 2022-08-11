Saving Money at Graceworks Thrift Store

Ms. Cheap took us to Graceworks Thrift Store where one day each month you can get clothes, furniture, and household items half the usual thrift store price. Graceworks Thrift Store is located at 104 Southeast Parkway in Franklin. Hours are Monday through Saturday 9am-4pm with a 50% off everything sale on the second Saturday of every month. Get details at https://www.graceworksministries.net/. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.