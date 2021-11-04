Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Saving Money with Ms. Cheap

items.[0].videoTitle
We visit Marathon Village with Ms. Cheap
Posted at 12:05 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 13:05:04-04

Ms. Cheap, Mary Hance, took us to two of the stores destroyed in the Christmas Day bombing on that have relocated to Marathon Village. Find deals on clothes, jewelry, and home goods at Nashville's Best $10 and Up Boutique stores, both now located at 1200 Clinton Street Suite 35 in Marathon Village, with 15 other shops and the free Marathon Car Museum. For the two HCI sales Mary mentioned, visit https://www.facebook.com/Everything7sale.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018