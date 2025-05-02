Sawyer Utah Releases Brand New Single, "Tears and Wishes"

Singer, songwriter, and producer, Sawyer Utah, is a Nashville native that is quickly becoming a rising star in the music scene. Sawyer stopped by the Talk of the Town studio to chat with Lelan about the inspiration and meaning behind his new single "tears and wishes", plus, can you guess who his dream music collaboration would be with?

You can keep up with Sawyer and his music journey over on his TikTok @sawyerutah, and be sure to check out some of his works over on Spotify!

"tears and wishes" is available for streaming whereever you listen to your favorite music.